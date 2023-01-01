10 Kuwaiti dinars to Brazilian reais

Convert KWD to BRL at the real exchange rate

10 kwd
158.05 brl

1.00000 KWD = 15.80520 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Brazilian Real
1 KWD15.80520 BRL
5 KWD79.02600 BRL
10 KWD158.05200 BRL
20 KWD316.10400 BRL
50 KWD790.26000 BRL
100 KWD1580.52000 BRL
250 KWD3951.30000 BRL
500 KWD7902.60000 BRL
1000 KWD15805.20000 BRL
2000 KWD31610.40000 BRL
5000 KWD79026.00000 BRL
10000 KWD158052.00000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BRL0.06327 KWD
5 BRL0.31635 KWD
10 BRL0.63270 KWD
20 BRL1.26541 KWD
50 BRL3.16352 KWD
100 BRL6.32704 KWD
250 BRL15.81760 KWD
500 BRL31.63520 KWD
1000 BRL63.27040 KWD
2000 BRL126.54080 KWD
5000 BRL316.35200 KWD
10000 BRL632.70400 KWD