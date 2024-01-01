Convert EGP to SEK at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Swedish kronor today

1,000 egp
218.86 sek

E£1.000 EGP = kr0.2189 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7841.51283.5833.67332.374
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9313.95234.833
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8072.67223.553
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75411.929106.6394.68641.305

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Swedish Krona
1 EGP0,21886 SEK
5 EGP1,09431 SEK
10 EGP2,18862 SEK
20 EGP4,37724 SEK
50 EGP10,94310 SEK
100 EGP21,88620 SEK
250 EGP54,71550 SEK
500 EGP109,43100 SEK
1000 EGP218,86200 SEK
2000 EGP437,72400 SEK
5000 EGP1.094,31000 SEK
10000 EGP2.188,62000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Egyptian Pound
1 SEK4,56909 EGP
5 SEK22,84545 EGP
10 SEK45,69090 EGP
20 SEK91,38180 EGP
50 SEK228,45450 EGP
100 SEK456,90900 EGP
250 SEK1.142,27250 EGP
500 SEK2.284,54500 EGP
1000 SEK4.569,09000 EGP
2000 SEK9.138,18000 EGP
5000 SEK22.845,45000 EGP
10000 SEK45.690,90000 EGP