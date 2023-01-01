amount-spellout.1000 Egyptian pounds to Swedish kronor

Convert EGP to SEK

1000 egp
325.29 sek

1.00000 EGP = 0.32529 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:12
How to convert Egyptian pounds to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Swedish Krona
1 EGP0.32529 SEK
5 EGP1.62645 SEK
10 EGP3.25290 SEK
20 EGP6.50580 SEK
50 EGP16.26450 SEK
100 EGP32.52900 SEK
250 EGP81.32250 SEK
500 EGP162.64500 SEK
1000 EGP325.29000 SEK
2000 EGP650.58000 SEK
5000 EGP1626.45000 SEK
10000 EGP3252.90000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Egyptian Pound
1 SEK3.07418 EGP
5 SEK15.37090 EGP
10 SEK30.74180 EGP
20 SEK61.48360 EGP
50 SEK153.70900 EGP
100 SEK307.41800 EGP
250 SEK768.54500 EGP
500 SEK1537.09000 EGP
1000 SEK3074.18000 EGP
2000 SEK6148.36000 EGP
5000 SEK15370.90000 EGP
10000 SEK30741.80000 EGP