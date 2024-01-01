Egyptian pounds to Kenyan shillings today

Convert EGP to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
2,697 kes

E£1.000 EGP = Ksh2.697 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:14
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7831.51283.5793.67332.376
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9433.95334.842
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8042.67223.554
1 GBP1.2771.1861.75511.93106.6924.68941.33

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Kenyan Shilling
1 EGP2,69689 KES
5 EGP13,48445 KES
10 EGP26,96890 KES
20 EGP53,93780 KES
50 EGP134,84450 KES
100 EGP269,68900 KES
250 EGP674,22250 KES
500 EGP1.348,44500 KES
1000 EGP2.696,89000 KES
2000 EGP5.393,78000 KES
5000 EGP13.484,45000 KES
10000 EGP26.968,90000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Egyptian Pound
1 KES0,37080 EGP
5 KES1,85399 EGP
10 KES3,70797 EGP
20 KES7,41594 EGP
50 KES18,53985 EGP
100 KES37,07970 EGP
250 KES92,69925 EGP
500 KES185,39850 EGP
1000 KES370,79700 EGP
2000 KES741,59400 EGP
5000 KES1.853,98500 EGP
10000 KES3.707,97000 EGP