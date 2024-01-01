Convert KES to EGP at the real exchange rate

2,000 Kenyan shillings to Egyptian pounds

2,000 kes
743.14 egp

Ksh1.000 KES = E£0.3716 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KES to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.37650.3765
Low0.35850.3524
Average0.36850.3627
Change2.41%3.64%
1 KES to EGP stats

The performance of KES to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3765 and a 30 day low of 0.3585. This means the 30 day average was 0.3685. The change for KES to EGP was 2.41.

The performance of KES to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3765 and a 90 day low of 0.3524. This means the 90 day average was 0.3627. The change for KES to EGP was 3.64.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Egyptian Pound
1 KES0,37157 EGP
5 KES1,85785 EGP
10 KES3,71571 EGP
20 KES7,43142 EGP
50 KES18,57855 EGP
100 KES37,15710 EGP
250 KES92,89275 EGP
500 KES185,78550 EGP
1000 KES371,57100 EGP
2000 KES743,14200 EGP
5000 KES1.857,85500 EGP
10000 KES3.715,71000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Kenyan Shilling
1 EGP2,69128 KES
5 EGP13,45640 KES
10 EGP26,91280 KES
20 EGP53,82560 KES
50 EGP134,56400 KES
100 EGP269,12800 KES
250 EGP672,82000 KES
500 EGP1.345,64000 KES
1000 EGP2.691,28000 KES
2000 EGP5.382,56000 KES
5000 EGP13.456,40000 KES
10000 EGP26.912,80000 KES