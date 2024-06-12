Egyptian pound to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Kenyan shillings is currently 2,695 today, reflecting a -0.876% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a -1.847% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 2,752 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 2,683 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -1.135% decrease in value.