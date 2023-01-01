1 Egyptian pound to Kenyan shillings

Convert EGP to KES at the real exchange rate

1 egp
5 kes

1.00000 EGP = 5.04957 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:09
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8673251.1048591.95881.456911.620370.9302618.6867
1 GBP1.1529711.27385106.0251.679761.868231.0725621.545
1 USD0.90510.785022183.23191.318651.46660.8419516.9133
1 INR0.01087440.009431740.012014610.01584310.01762060.01011570.203207

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Kenyan Shilling
1 EGP5.04957 KES
5 EGP25.24785 KES
10 EGP50.49570 KES
20 EGP100.99140 KES
50 EGP252.47850 KES
100 EGP504.95700 KES
250 EGP1262.39250 KES
500 EGP2524.78500 KES
1000 EGP5049.57000 KES
2000 EGP10099.14000 KES
5000 EGP25247.85000 KES
10000 EGP50495.70000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Egyptian Pound
1 KES0.19804 EGP
5 KES0.99018 EGP
10 KES1.98037 EGP
20 KES3.96074 EGP
50 KES9.90185 EGP
100 KES19.80370 EGP
250 KES49.50925 EGP
500 KES99.01850 EGP
1000 KES198.03700 EGP
2000 KES396.07400 EGP
5000 KES990.18500 EGP
10000 KES1980.37000 EGP