Convert DZD to SGD at the real exchange rate

Algerian dinars to Singapore dollars today

1,000 dzd
10.04 sgd

دج1.000 DZD = S$0.01004 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07689.9041.4791.6270.96420.127
1 GBP1.18611.276106.6171.7541.9291.14323.869
1 USD0.930.784183.5661.3751.5120.89618.708
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinar

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Singapore Dollar
1 DZD0,01004 SGD
5 DZD0,05020 SGD
10 DZD0,10040 SGD
20 DZD0,20081 SGD
50 DZD0,50202 SGD
100 DZD1,00404 SGD
250 DZD2,51010 SGD
500 DZD5,02020 SGD
1000 DZD10,04040 SGD
2000 DZD20,08080 SGD
5000 DZD50,20200 SGD
10000 DZD100,40400 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 SGD99,59760 DZD
5 SGD497,98800 DZD
10 SGD995,97600 DZD
20 SGD1.991,95200 DZD
50 SGD4.979,88000 DZD
100 SGD9.959,76000 DZD
250 SGD24.899,40000 DZD
500 SGD49.798,80000 DZD
1000 SGD99.597,60000 DZD
2000 SGD199.195,20000 DZD
5000 SGD497.988,00000 DZD
10000 SGD995.976,00000 DZD