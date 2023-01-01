5000 Algerian dinars to Singapore dollars

Convert DZD to SGD at the real exchange rate

5000 dzd
49.17 sgd

1.00000 DZD = 0.00983 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8693251.1053591.98091.465091.629710.9282718.7016
1 GBP1.1503211.27145105.8031.685241.87461.0678121.5119
1 USD0.904750.786504183.21431.325451.474380.839816.9192
1 INR0.01087180.009451540.012017210.01592820.01771790.0100920.203321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Singapore Dollar
1 DZD0.00983 SGD
5 DZD0.04917 SGD
10 DZD0.09835 SGD
20 DZD0.19669 SGD
50 DZD0.49173 SGD
100 DZD0.98346 SGD
250 DZD2.45865 SGD
500 DZD4.91730 SGD
1000 DZD9.83459 SGD
2000 DZD19.66918 SGD
5000 DZD49.17295 SGD
10000 DZD98.34590 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 SGD101.68200 DZD
5 SGD508.41000 DZD
10 SGD1016.82000 DZD
20 SGD2033.64000 DZD
50 SGD5084.10000 DZD
100 SGD10168.20000 DZD
250 SGD25420.50000 DZD
500 SGD50841.00000 DZD
1000 SGD101682.00000 DZD
2000 SGD203364.00000 DZD
5000 SGD508410.00000 DZD
10000 SGD1016820.00000 DZD