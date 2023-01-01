5 Algerian dinars to Singapore dollars

Convert DZD to SGD at the real exchange rate

5 dzd
0.05 sgd

1.00000 DZD = 0.00984 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869221.1051591.9681.465151.629650.9281618.6987
1 GBP1.1504611.27145105.8071.685621.874881.0678121.5124
1 USD0.904850.786504183.21771.325751.47460.839816.9196
1 INR0.01087330.009451160.012016710.01593110.01771980.01009160.203317

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Singapore Dollar
1 DZD0.00984 SGD
5 DZD0.04918 SGD
10 DZD0.09836 SGD
20 DZD0.19672 SGD
50 DZD0.49180 SGD
100 DZD0.98361 SGD
250 DZD2.45902 SGD
500 DZD4.91804 SGD
1000 DZD9.83608 SGD
2000 DZD19.67216 SGD
5000 DZD49.18040 SGD
10000 DZD98.36080 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 SGD101.66700 DZD
5 SGD508.33500 DZD
10 SGD1016.67000 DZD
20 SGD2033.34000 DZD
50 SGD5083.35000 DZD
100 SGD10166.70000 DZD
250 SGD25416.75000 DZD
500 SGD50833.50000 DZD
1000 SGD101667.00000 DZD
2000 SGD203334.00000 DZD
5000 SGD508335.00000 DZD
10000 SGD1016670.00000 DZD