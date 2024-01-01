Convert DZD to HUF at the real exchange rate

Algerian dinars to Hungarian forints today

1,000 dzd
2,731 huf

دج1.000 DZD = Ft2.731 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:40
How to convert Algerian dinars to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinar

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Hungarian Forint
1 DZD2,73054 HUF
5 DZD13,65270 HUF
10 DZD27,30540 HUF
20 DZD54,61080 HUF
50 DZD136,52700 HUF
100 DZD273,05400 HUF
250 DZD682,63500 HUF
500 DZD1.365,27000 HUF
1000 DZD2.730,54000 HUF
2000 DZD5.461,08000 HUF
5000 DZD13.652,70000 HUF
10000 DZD27.305,40000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Algerian Dinar
2000 HUF732,45600 DZD
5000 HUF1.831,14000 DZD
10000 HUF3.662,28000 DZD
15000 HUF5.493,42000 DZD
20000 HUF7.324,56000 DZD
30000 HUF10.986,84000 DZD
40000 HUF14.649,12000 DZD
50000 HUF18.311,40000 DZD
60000 HUF21.973,68000 DZD
100000 HUF36.622,80000 DZD
150000 HUF54.934,20000 DZD
200000 HUF73.245,60000 DZD