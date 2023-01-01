1 Algerian dinar to Hungarian forints

Convert DZD to HUF at the real exchange rate

1 dzd
3 huf

1.00000 DZD = 2.57840 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:26
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8686551.1055591.9751.464961.627360.9260618.7379
1 GBP1.1512111.2727105.8811.686451.873411.0660821.5709
1 USD0.904550.785731183.19391.32511.4720.8376516.9489
1 INR0.01087250.009444580.012020110.01592790.01769350.01006860.203728

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinar

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Hungarian Forint
1 DZD2.57840 HUF
5 DZD12.89200 HUF
10 DZD25.78400 HUF
20 DZD51.56800 HUF
50 DZD128.92000 HUF
100 DZD257.84000 HUF
250 DZD644.60000 HUF
500 DZD1289.20000 HUF
1000 DZD2578.40000 HUF
2000 DZD5156.80000 HUF
5000 DZD12892.00000 HUF
10000 DZD25784.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Algerian Dinar
2000 HUF775.67600 DZD
5000 HUF1939.19000 DZD
10000 HUF3878.38000 DZD
15000 HUF5817.57000 DZD
20000 HUF7756.76000 DZD
30000 HUF11635.14000 DZD
40000 HUF15513.52000 DZD
50000 HUF19391.90000 DZD
60000 HUF23270.28000 DZD
100000 HUF38783.80000 DZD
150000 HUF58175.70000 DZD
200000 HUF77567.60000 DZD