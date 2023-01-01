East Caribbean dollars to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert XCD to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 xcd
2,637.08 cny

1.00000 XCD = 2.63708 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDGBPCADINRSGDEUR
1 USD118.66911.529750.7987861.3718583.3191.340150.9172
1 ZAR0.053564410.08194040.04278650.07348244.462940.07178440.0491282
1 AUD0.653712.20410.5221660.89677854.46560.8760560.59956
1 GBP1.251923.37181.915111.71742104.3071.677731.14817

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for East Caribbean dollar

XCD to USD

XCD to ZAR

XCD to AUD

XCD to GBP

XCD to CAD

XCD to INR

XCD to SGD

XCD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 XCD2.63708 CNY
5 XCD13.18540 CNY
10 XCD26.37080 CNY
20 XCD52.74160 CNY
50 XCD131.85400 CNY
100 XCD263.70800 CNY
250 XCD659.27000 CNY
500 XCD1318.54000 CNY
1000 XCD2637.08000 CNY
2000 XCD5274.16000 CNY
5000 XCD13185.40000 CNY
10000 XCD26370.80000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / East Caribbean Dollar
1 CNY0.37921 XCD
5 CNY1.89604 XCD
10 CNY3.79207 XCD
20 CNY7.58414 XCD
50 CNY18.96035 XCD
100 CNY37.92070 XCD
250 CNY94.80175 XCD
500 CNY189.60350 XCD
1000 CNY379.20700 XCD
2000 CNY758.41400 XCD
5000 CNY1896.03500 XCD
10000 CNY3792.07000 XCD