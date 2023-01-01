500 Turkish liras to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert TRY to BTN at the real exchange rate

500 try
1,441.47 btn

1.00000 TRY = 2.88293 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.918750.786782285.12583.2651.34973.672430.9
1 EUR1.088410.8565310.3390.62561.469013.9970433.6316
1 GBP1.2711.167541362.394105.831.715474.6676239.2739
1 PKR0.003507230.003222380.0027594310.292030.004733710.012880.108374

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TRY2.88293 BTN
5 TRY14.41465 BTN
10 TRY28.82930 BTN
20 TRY57.65860 BTN
50 TRY144.14650 BTN
100 TRY288.29300 BTN
250 TRY720.73250 BTN
500 TRY1441.46500 BTN
1000 TRY2882.93000 BTN
2000 TRY5765.86000 BTN
5000 TRY14414.65000 BTN
10000 TRY28829.30000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Turkish Lira
1 BTN0.34687 TRY
5 BTN1.73435 TRY
10 BTN3.46870 TRY
20 BTN6.93740 TRY
50 BTN17.34350 TRY
100 BTN34.68700 TRY
250 BTN86.71750 TRY
500 BTN173.43500 TRY
1000 BTN346.87000 TRY
2000 BTN693.74000 TRY
5000 BTN1734.35000 TRY
10000 BTN3468.70000 TRY