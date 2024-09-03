Singapore dollar to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 76.746 today, reflecting a 0.361% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.788% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 76.803 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 76.072 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a -0.297% decrease in value.