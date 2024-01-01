Jamaican dollars to Barbadian dollars today

Convert JMD to BBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
13.02 bbd

1.000 JMD = 0.01302 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:21
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Barbadian Dollar
1 JMD0.01302 BBD
5 JMD0.06509 BBD
10 JMD0.13019 BBD
20 JMD0.26038 BBD
50 JMD0.65095 BBD
100 JMD1.30189 BBD
250 JMD3.25473 BBD
500 JMD6.50945 BBD
1000 JMD13.01890 BBD
2000 JMD26.03780 BBD
5000 JMD65.09450 BBD
10000 JMD130.18900 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 BBD76.81150 JMD
5 BBD384.05750 JMD
10 BBD768.11500 JMD
20 BBD1,536.23000 JMD
50 BBD3,840.57500 JMD
100 BBD7,681.15000 JMD
250 BBD19,202.87500 JMD
500 BBD38,405.75000 JMD
1000 BBD76,811.50000 JMD
2000 BBD153,623.00000 JMD
5000 BBD384,057.50000 JMD
10000 BBD768,115.00000 JMD