Cape Verdean escudos to Lebanese pounds today

Convert CVE to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
878,473 lbp

1.000 CVE = 878.5 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.211.4731.6630.96618.247
1 GBP1.17111.269105.6091.7251.9471.13121.362
1 USD0.9220.788183.2151.3591.5340.89116.832
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudo

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Lebanese Pound
1 CVE878.47300 LBP
5 CVE4,392.36500 LBP
10 CVE8,784.73000 LBP
20 CVE17,569.46000 LBP
50 CVE43,923.65000 LBP
100 CVE87,847.30000 LBP
250 CVE219,618.25000 LBP
500 CVE439,236.50000 LBP
1000 CVE878,473.00000 LBP
2000 CVE1,756,946.00000 LBP
5000 CVE4,392,365.00000 LBP
10000 CVE8,784,730.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 LBP0.00114 CVE
5 LBP0.00569 CVE
10 LBP0.01138 CVE
20 LBP0.02277 CVE
50 LBP0.05692 CVE
100 LBP0.11383 CVE
250 LBP0.28459 CVE
500 LBP0.56917 CVE
1000 LBP1.13834 CVE
2000 LBP2.27668 CVE
5000 LBP5.69170 CVE
10000 LBP11.38340 CVE