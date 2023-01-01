Cape Verdean escudos to Lebanese pounds today

Convert CVE to LBP at the real exchange rate

1000 cve
147165 lbp

1.00000 CVE = 147.16500 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.085990.36851.494091.676160.964818.7296
1 GBP1.1437711.24205103.3631.708941.917191.1035121.4229
1 USD0.92090.805121183.21991.37591.543570.8884517.248
1 INR0.01106580.009674620.012016410.01653330.01854810.01067590.207258

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudo

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Lebanese Pound
1 CVE147.16500 LBP
5 CVE735.82500 LBP
10 CVE1471.65000 LBP
20 CVE2943.30000 LBP
50 CVE7358.25000 LBP
100 CVE14716.50000 LBP
250 CVE36791.25000 LBP
500 CVE73582.50000 LBP
1000 CVE147165.00000 LBP
2000 CVE294330.00000 LBP
5000 CVE735825.00000 LBP
10000 CVE1471650.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 LBP0.00680 CVE
5 LBP0.03398 CVE
10 LBP0.06795 CVE
20 LBP0.13590 CVE
50 LBP0.33975 CVE
100 LBP0.67951 CVE
250 LBP1.69877 CVE
500 LBP3.39754 CVE
1000 LBP6.79508 CVE
2000 LBP13.59016 CVE
5000 LBP33.97540 CVE
10000 LBP67.95080 CVE