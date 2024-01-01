Cape Verdean escudos to Colombian pesos today

Convert CVE to COP at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
38,133.20 cop

1.000 CVE = 38.13 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:19
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Colombian Peso
1 CVE38.13320 COP
5 CVE190.66600 COP
10 CVE381.33200 COP
20 CVE762.66400 COP
50 CVE1,906.66000 COP
100 CVE3,813.32000 COP
250 CVE9,533.30000 COP
500 CVE19,066.60000 COP
1000 CVE38,133.20000 COP
2000 CVE76,266.40000 COP
5000 CVE190,666.00000 COP
10000 CVE381,332.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 COP0.02622 CVE
5 COP0.13112 CVE
10 COP0.26224 CVE
20 COP0.52448 CVE
50 COP1.31120 CVE
100 COP2.62239 CVE
250 COP6.55598 CVE
500 COP13.11195 CVE
1000 COP26.22390 CVE
2000 COP52.44780 CVE
5000 COP131.11950 CVE
10000 COP262.23900 CVE