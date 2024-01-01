Ugandan Shilling (UGX)
Currency name
Ugandan Shilling
Currency symbol
Ush
UGX exchange rates
|USD
|AUD
|EUR
|SGD
|GBP
|INR
|NGN
|CAD
|From UGX
|0.00026
|0.00039
|0.00024
|0.00035
|0.00020
|0.02141
|0.40328
|0.00035
|To UGX
|3878.02000
|2533.32000
|4215.21000
|2888.12000
|4934.20000
|46.70910
|2.47965
|2857.05000
