Ugandan Shilling (UGX)

Currency name

Ugandan Shilling

Ush

UGX exchange rates

 USD AUD EUR SGD GBP INR NGN CAD
From UGX0.00026 0.00039 0.00024 0.00035 0.00020 0.02141 0.40328 0.00035
To UGX3878.02000 2533.32000 4215.21000 2888.12000 4934.20000 46.70910 2.47965 2857.05000

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Ugandan shilling Exchange Rates