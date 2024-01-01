Ugandan Shilling (UGX)

Currency name

Ugandan Shilling

Ush

UGX exchange rates

 USD AUD EUR SGD GBP INR NGN CAD
From UGX0.00027 0.00041 0.00025 0.00036 0.00021 0.02252 0.42798 0.00037
To UGX3720.51000 2422.61000 4059.26000 2804.44000 4764.11000 44.39710 2.33658 2681.93000

All Ugandan shilling Exchange Rates