Bolivian boliviano to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 14.644 today, reflecting a -0.165% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.535% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 14.723 on 04-08-2024 and a low of 14.579 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.557% increase in value.