Bolivian boliviano to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 15.089 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.153% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 15.242 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 15.058 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.604% increase in value.