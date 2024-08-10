Brunei dollar to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Gambian dalasis is currently 52.391 today, reflecting a -0.035% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.630% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 52.409 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 51.469 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 1.431% increase in value.