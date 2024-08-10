Bahraini dinar to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Ugandan shillings is currently 9,885.940 today, reflecting a -0.087% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.174% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 9,900.530 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 9,858.860 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.203% increase in value.