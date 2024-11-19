Bahraini dinar to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Ugandan shillings is currently 9,769.430 today, reflecting a 0.392% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.345% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 9,771.470 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 9,725.800 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 0.274% increase in value.