Bahraini dinar to Ukrainian hryvnias exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Ukrainian hryvnias is currently 107.958 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.489% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Ukrainian hryvnias has fluctuated between a high of 108.510 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 107.825 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.248% decrease in value.