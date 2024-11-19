Bahraini dinar to Ukrainian hryvnias exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Ukrainian hryvnias is currently 109.033 today, reflecting a 0.122% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Ukrainian hryvnias has fluctuated between a high of 109.079 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 108.893 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a 0.129% increase in value.