Bahraini dinar to Saudi riyals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Saudi riyals is currently 9.958 today, reflecting a 0.035% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.025% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Saudi riyals has fluctuated between a high of 9.960 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 9.952 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-08-2024, with a -0.036% decrease in value.