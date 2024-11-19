Bahraini dinar to Saudi riyals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Saudi riyals is currently 9.959 today, reflecting a -0.011% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.106% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Saudi riyals has fluctuated between a high of 9.970 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 9.957 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-11-2024, with a -0.052% decrease in value.