Bahraini dinar to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Malawian kwachas is currently 4,599.500 today, reflecting a 0.029% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.040% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 4,609.670 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 4,596.820 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a 0.260% increase in value.