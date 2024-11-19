Bahraini dinar to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Malawian kwachas is currently 4,600.350 today, reflecting a -0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.012% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 4,610.000 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 4,593.930 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.213% decrease in value.