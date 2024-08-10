Bahraini dinar to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Lebanese pounds is currently 237,467.000 today, reflecting a -0.022% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.028% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 237,520.000 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 236,960.000 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.191% decrease in value.