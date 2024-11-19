Bahraini dinar to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Lebanese pounds is currently 237,511.000 today, reflecting a -0.029% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.026% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 238,015.000 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 237,205.000 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.232% increase in value.