Bahraini dinar to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to South Korean wons is currently 3,620.820 today, reflecting a -0.671% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.515% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 3,659.150 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 3,599.060 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.765% increase in value.