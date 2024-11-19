Bahraini dinar to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to South Korean wons is currently 3,696.310 today, reflecting a 0.050% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.048% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 3,740.000 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 3,687.300 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.356% increase in value.