Bahraini dinar to Jordanian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Jordanian dinars is currently 1.879 today, reflecting a -0.062% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.028% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Jordanian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 1.881 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 1.878 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.127% increase in value.