Bahraini dinar to Jordanian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Jordanian dinars is currently 1.882 today, reflecting a 0.070% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.066% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Jordanian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 1.882 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 1.881 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a 0.078% increase in value.