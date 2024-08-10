Bahraini dinar to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Honduran lempiras is currently 65.808 today, reflecting a -0.056% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.221% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 66.008 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 65.521 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.507% increase in value.