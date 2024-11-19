Bahraini dinar to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Honduran lempiras is currently 66.931 today, reflecting a 0.088% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.319% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 66.953 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 66.621 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.474% increase in value.