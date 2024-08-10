Bahraini dinar to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Gambian dalasis is currently 183.967 today, reflecting a 0.014% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.412% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 183.973 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 181.406 on 03-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 1.415% increase in value.