Bahraini dinar to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Gambian dalasis is currently 189.061 today, reflecting a 0.742% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 2.184% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 189.274 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 184.988 on 12-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a 0.840% increase in value.