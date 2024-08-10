Bahraini dinar to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Ghanaian cedis is currently 39.920 today, reflecting a 0.180% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.669% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 39.928 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 39.655 on 03-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 0.220% increase in value.