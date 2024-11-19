Bahraini dinar to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Ghanaian cedis is currently 41.865 today, reflecting a 0.056% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.937% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 42.692 on 12-11-2024 and a low of 41.836 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a -0.720% decrease in value.