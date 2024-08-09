Bahraini dinar to Canadian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Canadian dollars is currently 3.642 today, reflecting a -0.065% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.031% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Canadian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 3.692 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 3.640 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.298% increase in value.