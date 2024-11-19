Bahraini dinar to Canadian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Canadian dollars is currently 3.706 today, reflecting a -0.273% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.139% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Canadian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 3.741 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 3.699 on 12-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.244% increase in value.