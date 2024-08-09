Bahraini dinar to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Armenian drams is currently 1,029.300 today, reflecting a 0.159% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.053% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 1,031.070 on 07-08-2024 and a low of 1,027.240 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 0.271% increase in value.