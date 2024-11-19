Bahraini dinar to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Armenian drams is currently 1,031.110 today, reflecting a 0.034% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.371% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 1,032.790 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 1,026.740 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a -0.286% decrease in value.