1,000 amd
9,669.01 cop

1.000 AMD = 9.669 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:16
1 EUR10.8541.08790.3081.4761.6640.96618.244
1 GBP1.17111.273105.7141.7281.9471.13121.357
1 USD0.920.786183.0731.3581.530.88916.783
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Colombian Peso
1 AMD9.66901 COP
5 AMD48.34505 COP
10 AMD96.69010 COP
20 AMD193.38020 COP
50 AMD483.45050 COP
100 AMD966.90100 COP
250 AMD2,417.25250 COP
500 AMD4,834.50500 COP
1000 AMD9,669.01000 COP
2000 AMD19,338.02000 COP
5000 AMD48,345.05000 COP
10000 AMD96,690.10000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Armenian Dram
1 COP0.10342 AMD
5 COP0.51712 AMD
10 COP1.03423 AMD
20 COP2.06846 AMD
50 COP5.17115 AMD
100 COP10.34230 AMD
250 COP25.85575 AMD
500 COP51.71150 AMD
1000 COP103.42300 AMD
2000 COP206.84600 AMD
5000 COP517.11500 AMD
10000 COP1,034.23000 AMD