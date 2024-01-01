1 thousand South African rand to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert ZAR to SBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
444.81 sbd

1.00000 ZAR = 0.44481 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.859441.095191.00111.4631.631430.9282418.4429
1 GBP1.1635511.2742105.8841.702271.898251.0800521.4592
1 USD0.913150.784806183.09841.335951.489760.8476516.8413
1 INR0.01098890.00944430.012033910.01607670.01792760.01020060.202667

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 ZAR0.44481 SBD
5 ZAR2.22403 SBD
10 ZAR4.44806 SBD
20 ZAR8.89612 SBD
50 ZAR22.24030 SBD
100 ZAR44.48060 SBD
250 ZAR111.20150 SBD
500 ZAR222.40300 SBD
1000 ZAR444.80600 SBD
2000 ZAR889.61200 SBD
5000 ZAR2224.03000 SBD
10000 ZAR4448.06000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / South African Rand
1 SBD2.24817 ZAR
5 SBD11.24085 ZAR
10 SBD22.48170 ZAR
20 SBD44.96340 ZAR
50 SBD112.40850 ZAR
100 SBD224.81700 ZAR
250 SBD562.04250 ZAR
500 SBD1124.08500 ZAR
1000 SBD2248.17000 ZAR
2000 SBD4496.34000 ZAR
5000 SBD11240.85000 ZAR
10000 SBD22481.70000 ZAR